Looking for good local beer? The city of Knoxville is chock full of local breweries -- many of which recently opened their doors in the past few years.

It's no secret that Knoxville is quickly becoming a destination for beer lovers akin to Asheville, N.C.

Visit Knoxville partnered with the Knoxville Area Brewers Association to map out all the great places to enjoy local beer. To find out more information on each, you can head over to Visit Knoxville's page dedicated to the Knoxville Ale Trail here.

►Click here to view in Google Maps

© 2018 WBIR