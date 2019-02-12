KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Great news for beer-lovers in Knoxville.

Bearden Beer Market is building a brewery, right behind its current building in West Knoxville.

It will be called the Brewhouse at Bearden Beer Market and will specialize in unique, small-batch brews on tap using fresh and local ingredients.

Its owners are excited to join other breweries in Knoxville.

"Especially in that downtown area where there are breweries right next door to each other, and things like that. We're all friends, and we're all for the most part excited about more people coming in, and pushing the brew scene as a whole up to the national level. and getting people excited about coming to Knoxville," said Bentley Blackshear.

They hope to have the new brewery open in January.