Cheers for charity! Nonprofit volunteers will be allowed to serve beer at Knoxville's largest venues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council on Tuesday passed a new ordinance that will allow volunteers from nonprofit organizations to sell and serve beer at large venues in the city, such as Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena.

The city said it received requests from the University of Tennessee to allow nonprofits and tax-exempt groups to sell and serve beer in certain situations to increase the quality of customer service at stadium events.

Nonprofits are allowed to provide trained volunteers to operate concession stands as a means of raising money for their causes.

The ordinance only applies to Knoxville's largest venues -- specifying that the establishment's minimum occupancy load has to be more than 17,500 people. The Knoxville Beer Board will oversee and require venues to follow specific rules and requirements when allowing nonprofits to serve beer.