Ebony & Ivory Brewing set to bring diversity to Knoxville's growing craft beer scene

You can find a little bit of everything at one of Knoxville's 22 breweries. What you can't find is a Black brewer. That's about to change.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dark, light, classic favorites and bold new flavors. You can find craft beers that fit all those categories at any of Knoxville's 22 breweries.

What you can't find is a Black brewer.

That's about to change with Chico Dupas.

He and Mitchell Russell are co-owners of the new Ebony & Ivory Brewing Company. The two go way back.

Dupas was Russell's professor in the athletic training program at Carson-Newman University.

"Now that you're no longer my student, we can go and have beers together," Dupas said he told Russell on graduation day.

"We started out drinking with craft beer, going to different spots," said Dupas. "Spent a lot of money in different areas and finally said, 'You know what, let's try our hand at doing it ourselves and maybe we can save ourselves some money.'"

Their creations were a hit. Friends and family kept asking for more.

So the pair decided to form Ebony & Ivory brewing with a special mission.

"How can we gain access to other people that have often been underrepresented?" said Russell.

For Dupas and Russell, that's Knoxville's Black community.

"We saw the disparity in the craft beer culture," said Dupas. "And we said, 'is there a way that we can put our mark on this? Is there a way that we can address this?'"

The brewers said no one was purposefully left out of the craft beer scene, but more can be done to diversify who walks in their taproom doors.

"Whether that comes from the music that we play, the atmosphere that we set up, murals on the wall, whatever that might be — we plan to carry a sense of specific focus to help assist in that diversifying the beer side of things," said Russell.

What up Knox?? Dip on by our tent @knxbrewfest and get a glimpse of what’s to come while our brewery is under construction. 🍻 Posted by Ebony & Ivory Brewing on Saturday, August 21, 2021

Dupas believes that since, in business, it's often most effective to cater to the clientele you've already built, other businesses in the city may not realize the power of reaching out further. He and Russell want to expand that reach.

"Welcome. Invite. When they get in, make sure they're comfortable and welcome. When they leave, let them know that you really appreciate them coming and you can't wait to see them again," said Dupas. "That just has to be the feel for every single person that walks through the door."

Ebony & Ivory Brewing will be Knoxville's newest brewery, with a taproom location opening on in Happy Holler on North Central in 2022.

They've already collaborated with breweries including Elst, Alliance and Clinch River.

One of their releases with Elst was part of the Black is Beautiful project, where 100% of the proceeds were donated to a local organization for racial injustices.

They plan on more special releases with donated profits to help different groups around Knoxville.

"It really brings this familiar aspect of family of growth in the community," said Russell.

While collaborations are fun, the pair can't wait to showcase beers of their own.