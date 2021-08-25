Marble City Market beer permits approved pending final paperwork ahead of September opening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Beer Board on Tuesday gave the green light for beer to be served at the soon-to-open Marble City Market.
The market's bar submitted three permits for consumption on premise at the bar and at the indoor and outdoor common areas. The beer board approved the permits pending a few final pieces of paperwork that still need to be submitted before the food hall opens -- including building inspections, fire prevention plans and health department approvals.
The food hall is set to open late September at Regas Square in downtown Knoxville, and will feature 11 vendor stalls, a 40-seat bar, indoor/outdoor seating for 500+ guests and two Top Golf Swing Suite Simulators.
Regas Property said Marble City Market will be the first dining establishment in Knoxville designed specifically for a post-COVID-19 environment, featuring enhanced ventilation, outdoor seating, and integrated online ordering and contactless pay systems.
The first food vendors were announced in February and include a little something for everyone.
- Fantail Fish & Frites: a local take on English "chippie" shops will feature "ultra-crispy" batter on fresh haddock, shrimp and more.
- Paysan Sandwich Shop will feature Po Boys, Meatball Subs, Rubens, Cubans and more on bagels or hoagie rolls.
- Penne For Your Thoughts is an Italian-American fusion concept offering cuisine composed of scratch-made ingredients and sauces in a fun family environment.
- Po’ Richards will sell crafted Cheesesteak and Po Boys.
- Seoul Brothers serves Korean fusion food, taking East Tennessee favorites and serving them up with a Korean flavor twist.
- Smash Knoxville will serve handcrafted classic and specialty smash burgers as well as buttermilk brined fried chicken sandwiches and house-cut fries.
- The Corner's Pizza will serve Detroit-style pizza--- cheesy, crispy edged square pies topped with love on a pillow-soft chewy crust.
- Frank & George's bar will feature cocktails on draught, bottled cocktails, punch bowls and seasonal drinks.