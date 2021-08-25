Marble City Market beer permits approved pending final paperwork ahead of September opening

The site will feature 11 vendors, a 40-seat bar, indoor/outdoor seating for 500+ guests and two Top Golf Swing Suite Simulators, according to Regas Property.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Beer Board on Tuesday gave the green light for beer to be served at the soon-to-open Marble City Market.

The market's bar submitted three permits for consumption on premise at the bar and at the indoor and outdoor common areas. The beer board approved the permits pending a few final pieces of paperwork that still need to be submitted before the food hall opens -- including building inspections, fire prevention plans and health department approvals.

The food hall is set to open late September at Regas Square in downtown Knoxville, and will feature 11 vendor stalls, a 40-seat bar, indoor/outdoor seating for 500+ guests and two Top Golf Swing Suite Simulators.

Regas Property said Marble City Market will be the first dining establishment in Knoxville designed specifically for a post-COVID-19 environment, featuring enhanced ventilation, outdoor seating, and integrated online ordering and contactless pay systems.

The first food vendors were announced in February and include a little something for everyone.