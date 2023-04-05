Orange Hat Brewing names beer after WBIR Meteorologist Mike Witcher

"Witcher's Brew" is an amber lager on tap now at Orange Hat.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Our beer-loving meteorologist, Mike Witcher, is signing off the air. His last day is May 5.

In celebration of Mike's time at WBIR, Abby Ham and Heather Waliga met up with Orange Hat Brewing Company Owner Rodney Ramin.

"He's my best friend. We've been best friends for the past four years," Rodney said about Mike. "We actually met through brewing."

"Whether he's on tv or he's here in the brewery, Mike's a huge personality," Rodney said. "You can hear his laugh throughout the brewery at all times."

Abby and Heather surprised Mike with the news on Thursday morning.