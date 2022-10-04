All Knoxville farmers' markets to accept SNAP benefits, double SNAP purchases for produce

Nourish Knoxville announced Thursday that their Double Up Food Bucks program is available at all farmers' markets in the city.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All farmers' markets in Knoxville will now accept SNAP and P-EBT benefits, according to Nourish Knoxville. They also said Thursday that SNAP purchases for free fresh fruits and vegetables will also be doubled.

It is part of their Double Up Food Bucks program which was recently expanded to markets across the city, according to a release. It is provided in partnership with the Fair Food Network.

Through the program, customers can bring their EBT and SNAP cards to information booths at markets and swipe for tokens. The tokens can then be spent on eligible foods. The number of tokens that people buy will be doubled for free, according to Nourish Knoxville.

The program helps low-income families eat more healthy food, farmers gain new customers and the money stays in local economies, according to Nourish Knoxville.