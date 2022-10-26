Company that runs Applewood and LeConte Lodge to open new restaurant in Seymour

1783 Eatery will feature a new menu that's a departure from the Applewood menu, saying it's a mix of Southern, Nashville, New Orleans, and Southwestern favorites.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to Seymour soon to fill the spot Chapmans Restaurant left behind on Chapman Highway.

Stokely Hospitality Enterprises, the Sevierville company that owns the Applewood Grill Restaurant and Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant, announced it had bought the old Chapmans Restaurant in Seymour.

It plans to turn it into a new restaurant called '1783 Eatery,' saying the name refers to the year Seymour was established as Newell's Station by pioneer Samuel Newell.

The restaurant will feature images of well-known landmarks in Seymour, including the Wheatlands Plantation, Buckingham House and the 'Slow and Easy' train.

Applewood's longtime-executive chef, Roman Campbell, created a new menu for the Seymour restaurant that he says will be a departure from the traditional Applewood menu.

"The menu has been fun to work on. Naturally, there are Southern favorites that everyone loves, but we also incorporated food from Nashville, New Orleans, and the Southwest area of the country," he said.

The menu will have traditional comfort foods like pot roast and pork chops, but also feature some twists on classics -- including a Nashville hot chicken mac and cheese dish.

The restaurant is still working to set a date for its grand opening but said it plans to be open for dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. initially. Eventually, it's hoping to be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner.