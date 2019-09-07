KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Arby's is trying out something new, and Knoxville is one of only four places in the country where you can test it out!

Knoxville is a test market for the fast food restaurant's new premium chicken wraps--- the Creamy Mediterranean, Jalapeño Bacon Ranch Chicken and Chicken Club.

Here's how Arby's describes what's new on the menu:

Creamy Mediterranean Wrap
Seasoned, carved slow roasted chicken breast with creamy tzatziki sauce, banana peppers, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion in a whole wheat wrap.

Jalapeño Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap
Carved slow roasted chicken breast with pepper bacon, fire-roasted jalapenos, Parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion in a whole wheat wrap.

Chicken Club Wrap
Carved slow roasted chicken breast with pepper bacon, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion in a whole wheat wrap