We’re all suckers for 90’s nostalgia. Unless you’re on the back end of the millennial train then this story doesn’t apply to you! HA!

Burger King’s Cini Minis are back! [Insert praise hand emoji here]. The Cini Minis were first introduced to the fast-food world back in 1998 but weren’t around much longer. Burger King discontinued the menu item in the early 2000s.

But don’t worry the tiny, delicious, cinnamon, icing covered little bites of joy are back but only for a limited time while supplies last starting on Nov 29.

According to information from BK, “The bite-sized cinnamon rolls will be available in participating restaurants nationwide. They come with 4 pieces per order for just $1.49. They are the perfect sweet accompaniment to any meal, and are great for sharing! ”

Cini Minis are available for delivery exclusively with Grubhub, and to sweeten up the deal, Burger King is giving away free Cini Minis when you spend $10 or more on Grubhub for a limited time.

