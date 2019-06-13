KINGSPORT, Tenn — The "Battle for the Long Island Iced Tea" has been brewing for almost a year, and the battle will come to a boiling point tonight!

For years Kingsport has been known for its Long Island Iced Tea. Visit Kingsport says it all started in the 1920s when Charles Bishop brewed his first batch of the tea while in the Long Island community of Kingsport.

►Beverage War: Kingsport feuds with New York over origin of Long Island Iced Tea

Then, last year, Hudson's on the Mile owner Butch Yamali issued a challenge from Long Island, New York. He proclaimed his tea was the true Long Island Iced Tea, and a competition between teas was created.

The first battle took place on New York soil. Yamali's area tea took home the win. The second battle took place on home turf in Kingsport. In that match, our area was victorious.

Now, the final match between the two kicks off tonight at Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar at National Harbor in Maryland. Visit Kingsport tells us the match will be on completely neutral ground.

The judges will decide who has the best tea, but a people's choice vote will be held for the first 100 people at the event. Door's open at 6:30 p.m., and the event will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

There are some viewing opportunities here in the Tri-Cities. The Kingsport Farmer's Market will be hosting a watch party tonight at 7:30 p.m. East Coast Wings in Kingsport will also host a viewing party at the same time.

The winner of this final bout will get a trophy, bragging rights, and the opposing team will be forced to fly the winner's flag.