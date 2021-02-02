Big Kahuna Wing Festival to kick off Sunday at World's Fair Park after canceling last year

General admission comes with ten free wings from the competition, but no more than five from any team at one time. After that, wings cost $1 each.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Few things compare to a good meal of wings, but when they're enjoyed next to a fireworks show and are prepared by professional teams, they're even better.

The Big Kahuna Wing Festival will kick off at World's Fair Park on Sunday, benefiting three organizations. Funds raised from the event will go to the Empty Stocking Fund, the East Tennessee Children's Hospital and the University of Tennessee's culinary program.

There will be more than 15,000 pounds of wings at the event, and anyone who purchases a general admission ticket can enjoy ten of them for free. The festival will also feature a fireworks show, a laser show, an area to try wings from around the world, a wing eating competition and live music.

Teams will also face off in a wing cooking competition, seeing who can prepare the best plate of chicken.

Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and organizers are asking attendees not to bring their pets to the event. They are also asking people to stay home if they have symptoms of COVID-19. Attendees are also encouraged to get vaccinated before the event, to prevent spreading COVID-19.