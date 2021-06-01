Blackhorse Brewery opens Alcoa location

The local brewery has opened a third location in Blount County.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Located right off of Alcoa Highway, Blackhorse Brewery opened its doors to a new restaurant and pub location on May 4.

On May 10, Blackhorse Brewery announced in an Instagram post that it would have to be closed for the day because it ran out of most food items.

﻿"We are absolutely blown away by the tremendous turnout we have received since opening on Tuesday, May 4th. In fact, it was such an amazing turnout that we have run out of most of our food items! For this reason, we will be closed today so that we may have time to prep for the rest of the week and give most of our staff a day to rest and regroup," it said in an Instagram post.

In a post published on Instagram, it was announced the Alcoa location was closed on May 17 due to a staff shortage.

An announcement was published to its website explaining the temporary closure of the Gay Street location in order to meet the staffing demands in Alcoa.

"Due to the overwhelming response we have received at our 441 N Hall Rd, Alcoa, TN location, we have decided to temporarily close our 430 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN location and relocate our Knoxville staff to help with our Alcoa location until we are fully staffed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

Blackhorse Pub and Brewery opened in 1995 in Clarksville and after gaining popularity opened a second location in Knoxville.