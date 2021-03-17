Blount ButterBurgers: Culver's opening new location in Alcoa

The grand opening is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, March 29.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Culver's will soon be serving its ButterBurgers and frozen custard in Blount County.

Knoxville franchise owners Ron and Anita Dresen are opening a new Culver's location in Alcoa at 270 Hamilton Crossing Drive near the Hamilton Crossing Centre. The grand opening is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, March 29.

“We are so excited to open and become an active member of the community,” the Dresens said. “When Blount County residents are looking for handcrafted meals and tasty frozen treats, we’ll be ready to safely serve them with the warm hospitality Culver’s is known for.”

The two opened their first Culver’s in Knoxville off Kingston Pike and Cedar Bluff Road in 2017.

Culver's is a Wisconsin restaurant chain that opened in 1984 and has since expanded to 25 states. Its signature item -- the ButterBurger -- gets its name from having a buttered bun.