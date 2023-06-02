Blount County Schools giving free breakfast and lunch to people under 18 years old during June

The meals will need to be eaten on-site at the school where someone gets the meal.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Minors in Blount County will be able to get free breakfast and lunch during June from Blount County Schools.

Between June 1 and June 23, people under 18 years old will be able to pick up free meals from some schools in the area. They will be giving out food every Monday through Friday. BCS organizers asked families to only visit one location per day, per meal.

Breakfast will be served from 7:15 a.m. through 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. People should check in at the school's front office before going to its cafe, and people should call 865-984-1212 if they have any questions about the meals.

A list of schools offering free meals is available below.