Blount County Schools sending weekend meal bags with students starting Friday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Blount County Schools can grab bags of food to take home for the weekend starting Friday, according to officials.

The School Nutrition Department will be sending the food bags at no cost to families, according to officials. Inside the bags, officials said there will be two breakfast meals and two lunch meals, to make sure children eat regularly while away from school over the weekend.

Food bags will be given out every Friday between Oct. 16 - Dec. 11.

Officials said there is no paperwork needed to participate in the program, and that families do not need to sign up to get food. They are encouraging parents to participate by grabbing a meal bag Friday afternoons.