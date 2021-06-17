x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Food

Brewd-X | Knoxville brewery creates cicada-themed beer to celebrate Brood X

Knoxville's Crafty Bastard Brewery created a peach tea infused pale beer in honor of Brood X emerging.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cicadas are popping out across East Tennessee. Some people report backyards filled with noisy critters, while others have tried them as a snack. Now, they are even appearing in drinks.

Crafty Bastard Brewery, a Knoxville brewery known for quirky drinks and community events, announced a new beer in honor of the emergence of Brood X cicadas.

It is called Brewd-X, and the brewery teased it on social media on Thursday. People with a sweet tooth may appreciate it; the drink is a peach-tea-infused pale beer. They said Brewd-X is available on draft and in cans but said it will only be sold for a limited time.

And the new drink does not actually include cicadas. There should not be a crunch while drinking it.

🚨THURSDAY BEER RELEASE: BREWED-X🚨 Only we would put cicadas in a beer!! PSYCH! We opted to leave Brood-X out of this...

Posted by Crafty Bastard Brewery on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Related Articles