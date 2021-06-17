Brewd-X | Knoxville brewery creates cicada-themed beer to celebrate Brood X

Knoxville's Crafty Bastard Brewery created a peach tea infused pale beer in honor of Brood X emerging.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cicadas are popping out across East Tennessee. Some people report backyards filled with noisy critters, while others have tried them as a snack. Now, they are even appearing in drinks.

Crafty Bastard Brewery, a Knoxville brewery known for quirky drinks and community events, announced a new beer in honor of the emergence of Brood X cicadas.

It is called Brewd-X, and the brewery teased it on social media on Thursday. People with a sweet tooth may appreciate it; the drink is a peach-tea-infused pale beer. They said Brewd-X is available on draft and in cans but said it will only be sold for a limited time.

And the new drink does not actually include cicadas. There should not be a crunch while drinking it.