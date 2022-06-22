Brother Wolf named one of the best bars in America in national magazine

The Knoxville bar is focuses drinks inspired by Italian culture, combining bitters and liquors to create cocktails meant to dazzle patrons.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bar in Knoxville decorated with glowing backlights and vines that showcase a wide range of Italian liquor is actually one of the best places in America to get a drink, according to Esquire Magazine.

Brother Wolf is owned by Aaron Thompson and his wife, Jessica King. They also own the adjoining Italian-focused restaurant located right next door — Osteria Stella. There, patrons can grab gnocchi that melts in their mouths while sipping an Il Professore from the bar.

But people who aren't interested in a meal can instead lounge at the rail that runs through the bar, parallel to patrons can sit and order their favorite gins and amaro. They can peruse the art covering the entrance to the restaurant, all while a stuffed tiger toy watches from the roof.

Or, they can take in a mural on the back wall painted with a classic Italian proverb — "people who do not drink with others are either thieves or spies." The proverb is often used to invite people to hang out in Italy.

Behind that, the bar also painted a reminder on a door for patrons, "feed the good wolf."

Esquire's list of the best bars in America goes over 25 locations across the U.S. On the list, Brother Wolf is located right after a Houston bar that serves drinks designed to stun patrons and right before a Los Angeles wine bar.