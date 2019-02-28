WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Chick-Fil-A is known for its special sauce, but a newcomer might give the legendary topping a run for its money. 

Delish and the Today Show both report a cheese-flavored dip is being tested at 436 locations nationwide.

"The sauce is made with a mix of Swiss and Parmesan cheeses and was first offered on the menu at participating locations in 2012," a rep for the brand told Delish. 

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The Today Show said the sauce is an optional condiment their restaurants can offer where there is a demand for it.

The dip will reportedly run you $1.19 for a 3-ounce serving and is mostly only available in the Midwest and Northeast markets, Delish reports.

Delish reported this is not the only Chick-Fil-A item limited somewhat regionally.

California restaurants have guacamole, while Texas and New Mexico locations reportedly have jalapeno peppers.

Chick-Fil-A did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.