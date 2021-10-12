"Chicken Guy!" Guy Fieri restaurant to open in Gatlinburg on Monday

Chicken Guy! includes a large menu of different chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and several kinds of sides.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg will soon have its own slice of Flavortown, after a restaurant created by Guy Fieri and Robert Earl opens on Monday, October 18.

Guy Fieri is a nationally-renowned personality who is known for his several shows featuring meals from across the country, including "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." He worked alongside Robert Earl, a restaurant business leader, to open 'Chicken Guy!'

The restaurant features a fast-food style selection of chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and several kinds of sides. According to the restaurant's website, the chicken is brined in lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk along with herbs.

It also features a large selection of sauces, with their ingredients listed online. The restaurant also offers Flavortown milkshakes in six flavors.

Arcade City will also open in Gatlinburg, a place where families can play arcade games for prizes.