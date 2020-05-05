KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It's Taco Tuesday. It's Cinco de Mayo.

And it's an at-home party for anyone celebrating.

Check out your favorite local Mexican restaurant for deals, or try one of these specials:

Chipotle is offering free Queso Blanco with your order on May 5, and also get free delivery on orders of $10 or more now through May 10! Use promo code QUESO55 at checkout to get the deal.

Taco Bell is offering a BYOT (Build Your Own Taco) party option with its At Home Taco Bar.

Moe's Southwest Grill brings the party to you. Order your meal through the app or website and you'll get free delivery on a purchase of at least $10.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: On Tuesday, guests can enjoy Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen's Texas Margarita to go for $4.99. To order, visit Cheddars.com and call the restaurant to place an order.

Kefi is offering to go Fiesta Boxes with margaritas to go!

At Barley's, you can get a large Fiesta Pizza (a black bean salsa base, taco-seasoned beef with jalapeños, tomatoes, red onions, covered in a mozzarella-cheddar blend), chips and salsa, and a growler (that’s 64 oz.!) of our house margarita, all for $50!!

El Chico is offering deals on tacos and margaritas, all to go!

Chuy's has Cinco meal kits and a whole plan to celebrate the holiday at home.