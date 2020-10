The new Sevierville shop across from Tanger Outlets officially opens Thursday, October 8.

Starting Thursday, people in Sevierville and Pigeon Forge will have a new spot to enjoy local ice cream.

Cruze Farm Dairy has officially expanded into Sevier County.

Owner Colleen Cruze-Bhatti said their new shop at 1642 Parkway across from Tanger Outlets in Sevierville officially opens Thursday, October 8.