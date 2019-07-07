KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's own Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne kicked off a new pursuit on Saturday: he opened his own coffee shop!

Mahalo Coffee Roasters is on East Emory Road between Halls and Powell.

Bayne says the shop will focus on roasting and serving top grade specialty coffee, and they hope it will be a place where the community can gather.

It was a packed house when we dropped by and chatted with Bayne.

"It's a really cool place," he said. "I really like how they did it where it's like urban, really cozy kind of place. Obviously it's packed right now with people here to celebrate the grand opening."

He said he's also looking forward to his life in Knoxville.

"It's a really cool feel in here," said Bayne. "I can't wait to come back here and study for school."

In an Instagram post, the new shop said staff was "blown away by you guys and how you showed up today."

We sat down with Bayne to get a full update from the Nascar veteran.

That story will air this upcoming week here on WBIR.