Dept. of Human Services sending P-EBT food assistance cards to school for families

Cards are being sent to the last school qualifying students attended in the spring for parents to pick up, if they missed the deadline for food assistance.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Families across Tennessee will have the chance to receive food assistance, even if they missed the deadline for the Department of Human Service's P-EBT program.

Officials announced Wednesday that they were sending cards to schools across the state for parents to pick up. They were sent to the last school qualifying students attended in the spring, according to a release.

The P-EBT program provides parents with $5.70 in benefits per student, for each day that the child qualifies. The money can be used to buy food at any business that accepts EBT, or online at Amazon and Walmart.

Officials said that the program is meant to ensure children can continue eating regular meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if they are participating in online learning and are away from school.

The second opportunity for parents to apply for the program ended in August, and officials said that more than 500,000 children began receiving benefits through the program.

“Now more than ever, citizens truly are looking to us for help," said Tennessee Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. "By ensuring student’s nutritional needs are met, we’re enabling Tennesseans to thrive when the pandemic subsides.”

Families who qualify to pick up a P-EBT card will need to provide valid ID to the school, officials said. Cards that aren't picked up after 30 days will be returned to TDHS to be disposed of, according to a release.