This is just a heads up to let you know Dollywood has upped their pumpkin spice game for fall.

Dollywood said yes, in fact, you do need one of it's pumpkin spice funnel cakes in your life. The treat has returned just in time for the Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Unlike the dozens of snacks, treats, drinks and processed meats that have absolutely no business coming in a pumpkin spice variety, this is proving to be a stand-out of pumpkin spice offerings.

I mean, just look at it. It's screaming fall fun. Do we detect a caramel drizzle on it, as well? Bless our hearts... literally.

Dollywood Pumpkin. Spice. Funnel. Cake. Yes, you need this in your life. 😋

Though pumpkin spice funnel cakes will likely never surpass the sheer genius that is Dollywood's Cinnamon Bread, it's definitely something worth tasting if you're visiting this fall.

