Donut miss it! | Makers Donuts grand opening set for March 27

The popular donut shop closed in 2018, leaving fans of its sweet treats hungry and hoping to see it return.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people have waited years for a chance to enjoy their favorite treat — Makers Donuts.

The donut shop announced that its grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, March 27. They will open at 6 a.m. and will sell its iconic donuts until they are sold out, according to a post on the shop's Facebook page.

Makers Donuts closed in 2018 as potential buyers grappled over the business, leaving fans hungry, disappointed and hoping to see it return. Then, in January 2020, the shop teased a re-opening which never came to be.