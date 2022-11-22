Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat

The price of food has just gotten higher, tightening the budgets of people across East Tennessee. Here are some food pantries that may be able to help.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee.

There are many food pantries that can help. Churches can community organizations also commonly run food pantries, helping people get groceries when they need them. People can ask leaders of the organizations to learn more if any food is available.

There are also some large community organizations that help families find food. People can reach out to them as well. Some of those organizations are listed below.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

Phone Number: 865-521-0000

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee operates food banks in counties across East Tennessee and operates a warehouse located at 136 Harvest Lane in Maryville.

They also offer an "emergency food box" in their warehouse.

Big Orange Pantry

Address: 821 Volunteer Boulevard, Greve Hall, Ground Floor Room G006

The Big Orange Pantry gives emergency food assistance to students, faculty and staff who work or attend the University of Tennessee. People can stop by the pantry to pick from their variety of items, or they can complete an order online and pick it up later.

The Unicorn Fund — Morgan County

Address: 602 Main Street, Wartburg, TN 37887

Phone: 423-346-7035

The Morgan County Unicorn Fund provides emergency assistance to families who need a variety of services, such as help with utilities, rent or medicine. They can also connect people to services that provide a variety of resources — including emergency food service.

Love Kitchen - Knoxville

Address: 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37915

Phone: 865-546-3428

The Love Kitchen in Knoxville provides a variety of services, serving people in East Knoxville and beyond. It provides meals, clothing and emergency food packages to homeless and unemployed people. They also work with local agencies to find resources.