Throw the ultimate fall taco fiesta with this great recipe!

FISH TACO INGREDIENTS

  • 1 1/2 lb skinless mahi mahi cut into 6 (4 oz.) pieces
  • Zest & juice of 2 limes
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Kosher salt & fresh ground pepper

FISH TACOS DIRECTIONS

Serves 8

  • Mix lime juice, lime zest, garlic, cilantro, and olive oil together. Toss mahi mahi pieces with marinade and let side for at least 20 minutes and up to an hour.
  • Season fish with kosher salt and pepper. Place on pre-heated, oiled grill or grill pan over medium-high heat and cook about 3-4 minutes per side- or until just cooked through. Remove fish and cover with foil.
  • When ready to serve, coarsely shred mahi mahi. Serve with corn tortillas, cabbage, apple slaw, and chipotle crema.

CABBAGE AND APPLE SLAW INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups purple cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup onion, diced
  • 1/2 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
  • 1 apple, diced
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • Fresh ground pepper

CABBAGE & APPLE SLAW DIRECTIONS

Makes 4 cups

  • Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.

CHIPOTLE CREMA INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tbsp chipotle sauce

CHIPOTLE CREMA DIRECTIONS

Makes 2 cups

Combine all ingredients in a medium size bowl.

