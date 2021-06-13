Eat local and healthy! Eastside Sunday Market brings fresh produce to East Knoxville

The farmer's market is meant to make fresh vegetables more affordable and accessible for the East Knoxville community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For some areas in Knoxville, fresh and healthy food can be hard to find. A community organization is working to change that.

The Eastside Sunday Market brings vendors and shoppers out every Sunday to find delicious greens and fruits. It is meant to make healthy food more affordable and accessible in the East Knoxville community, while also helping producers collect more money for their work.

"We're just trying to make fresh vegetables available, affordable and accessible to the community because we feel that our health is important," said Chris Battle, a co-founder of the market.

The markets are held between 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. every Sunday, and organizers plan to have more markets through September.

It is hosted by Battlefield Farm and Gardens with support from 5 Points Up, the National Women in Agriculture Association, SEEED Knoxville and Nourish Knoxville. However, it was originally founded by community members.

The market accepts EBT and SNAP for families who need to buy food, and it offers Double Up Food Bucks, a program that gives people additional money to spend at farmers' markets on eligible items.

On June 13, shoppers could stop by at Dr. Walter Hardy Park to peruse fresh produce and fill their bellies.