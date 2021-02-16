Fat Tuesday's frozen daiquiri bar is coming to downtown Knoxville

The business features ready-mixed frozen daiquiris in a variety of flavors, all spinning in blenders behind the counter.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A little taste of Mardi Gras is coming to downtown Knoxville.

Fat Tuesday, famous for its frozen daiquiris, is expected to open on Gay Street this spring.

There are more than 70 locations across the country, but it all started nearly forty years ago in New Orleans. This will be the first location in Tennessee.

"We're so happy to bring a little bit of New Orleans to Downtown Knoxville!", says Laura Chimeno of the latest location of FAT TUESDAY to open in the U.S. "The excitement in Downtown Knoxville and the Old City is special, something we had to be a part of," she adds.

Fat Tuesday will be located in the historic Kress Building, located at 417 S. Gay Street.