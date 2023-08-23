All Fatz restaurant locations permanently closed

All 18 locations in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee have been permanently closed.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Many customers got a surprise Wednesday when they arrived for lunch at their favorite Fatz Southern Kitchen location. Turns out, it was a surprise for workers, too.

All 18 locations in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee have permanently closed, according to Charlotte Creel, who managed the Lexington, South Carolina restaurant.

"We knew it was coming, we just didn't know when, on what day," Creel told News19.