All Fatz restaurant locations permanently closed

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Many customers got a surprise Wednesday when they arrived for lunch at their favorite Fatz Southern Kitchen location. Turns out, it was a surprise for workers, too.
All 18 locations in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee have permanently closed, according to Charlotte Creel, who managed the Lexington, South Carolina restaurant.
"We knew it was coming, we just didn't know when, on what day," Creel told News19.
According to Creel, the move comes after the restaurant owner filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The restaurant, formerly Fatz Cafe, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy before being sold to a new owner, Creel said.