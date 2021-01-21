Feeding America reports 11.7% food insecurity rate in Knox County

Officials with Feeding America, a hunger-relief organizations, said that a meal costs $3.30 on average in Knox County.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Food insecurity is a complicated issue that often involves other factors like unemployment, poverty, housing and healthcare. It is still a major issue many families in East Tennessee face.

Feeding America, a hunger-relief organization, reported that Knox County's food insecurity rate for 2018 was 11.7%. They said that there were around 53,150 people in Knox County who did not have reliable access to food.

They also said that a meal costs around $3.30 in Knox County and that they would need $29,691,000 additional funds to meet food needs in the area.

Across East Tennessee, the food insecurity rate was 13.1% according to the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.