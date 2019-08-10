Downtown Knoxville now has a new Japanese Ale House in the Old City's Crozier building.

Fin-Two Japanese Ale House celebrated its opening Monday. Owner Raymond Yip said he worked with architects to turn the oddly-shaped unit into a comfortable space at 109 Willow Avenue.

They make authentic Japanese food that Yip enjoyed while growing up such as ramen, yakitori, gyoza, and sushi -- and have a variety of local beers on tap. The restaurant plans on also eventually serving sake on tap, wine and cocktails in the near future once its liquor license arrives.

Yip said they focused on creating a relaxed environment.

"Typical Japanese restaurants, they offer a kind of a fast-pace--where you go in and you eat and then you leave. It's not really something that feels comfortable wherever I go," he said.

The bar faces Willow Street, and the restaurant opens to the hustle and bustle of Central Street. However, you can order food and beverages on either side of the shop.

The store's regular hours at the moment are Monday - Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays it stays open late until 2:00 a.m., and on Saturday is open from noon to 2 a.m. The restaurant also said it plans on serving during weekday lunch hours starting next week from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

RELATED: New projects bring an Old City Renaissance