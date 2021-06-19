Fire up the grill! | UT hosts Smoking School, teaching techniques for cooking meats

The goal of the Smoking School was to help people understand the techniques for smoking ribs, pork, steak and all their other favorite meats.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture taught people an important lesson for the summer on Saturday — how to properly smoke meat.

They hosted a Smoking School in the Brehm Animal Science Building Arena from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There, they showed people how to properly prepare ribs, pork and all kinds of summertime favorites so that smoky flavors were in every bite.

And, of course, lunch was served by barbecue experts.

"We just wanted to work so that people would be able to have more confidence when they were ready to smoke beef and pork products, and we also wanted to introduce people to the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture," said Gary Bates, who helped organize the event.

The Smoking School was led by George Ewart, the owner of Dead End BBQ and an award-winning pitmaster. Lessons focused on how to smoke pork ribs and beef brisket.