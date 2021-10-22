Sweet partnership: First honey harvest from bee hives installed at Blount Co. Ops Center a success

The county is selling the honey for $12 at Ag Extension office inside the operations center, and proceeds will go toward expanding the bee apiaries.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Operations Center harvested the first of many sweet rewards from bee hives it installed on its campus.

The bee apiaries were installed back in May 2021 as part of a partnership between the operations center, Blount County Beekeepers Association, Agriculture Extension and highway superintendent Jeff Headrick.

On Wednesday, the Blount County Mayor's Office said they made their first harvest from the hives. That honey is being bottled and sold to people for $12 a bottle at the Operations Center at 1221 McArthur Road.

"These bees have worked hard and produced far more honey than expected. Beekeepers were able to harvest one hundred pounds of honey! Charlie Parton has bottled the honey, and it will be available for purchase at the Ag Extension Office, located at the Operations Center," it said.

Money raised from sales will go toward expanding the apiaries next spring.

