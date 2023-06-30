Sweet P's to reopen in Fountain City Saturday nearly a year after car crash demolished its facade

On top of some cosmetic changes to the restaurant, Ford said customers will notice they've reworked the menu a little bit.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet P's Uptown Corner will open its doors again in Fountain City nearly a year after a car crashed into the restaurant and took down its front facade.

The restaurant announced it will be open once again in Fountain City starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.

"I'm just excited to get my staff back... seeing regulars again," Sweet P's owner Chris Ford said Friday.

After 10 months of work, the store looks a little different inside and out. Parts of the old brick exterior of the building were exposed after the crash along with the painted Smithwood Drug Store sign. Ford said they wanted to keep some of the old history of the building visible.

Ford said much of the original staff will be returning.

On top of some cosmetic changes to the restaurant, Ford said customers will notice they've reworked the menu a little bit.

"After a lot of rebuilding and restaffing, we're opening back up!" Ford said. "We tried to find the positives in it. We got to keep the kitchen open and do catering through that 10 months, so that was a big help. We retweaked the menu a little bit and had time to think about what we did right and what we did wrong and try to address those issues."

Early in the morning of Aug. 7, 2022, a car speeding down Tazewell Pike slammed into the front of the building, knocking down most of the front facade.