Fourth round of P-EBT benefits to start being distributed Aug. 6

The benefits give low-income families money to help them afford food while students may not be able to attend school for free meals.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Low-income families will receive more benefits soon to help ensure they can afford to eat.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services said that the fourth round of benefits in the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transport program will be made available on Aug. 6. Beginning then, eligible families will receive a single payment of $375 on their existing P-EBT cards, or on their regular SNAP EBT cards.

There are two groups of children who qualify for P-EBT benefits:

School-aged children who qualified for the National School Lunch Program as of the last day of July.

Children under 6years old whose families received benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program in June and/or July.

Children who qualified for the Summer P-EBT program in June of July will receive their deposit by the end of September, officials said.

Any qualifying children who don't already have a P-EBT card will be issued one, officials said. Parents can check to see if they're eligible and check the mailing address for the card online. Anyone with an incorrect address on the portal should call the P-EBT hotline at 833-496-0661.

The cards are used as debit cards to buy food at stores like Walmart, Aldi, Publix and Food Lion.

Benefits were provided to more than 765,000 children during the first round of P-EBT in the spring 2020 school semester.

“Research shows well-nourished children are healthier, more attentive, and have better mental performance,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “The launch of this additional round of support will enhance the well-being of Tennesseans by providing benefits to families who didn’t qualify for earlier rounds of P-EBT, as well as by providing additional benefits to those families who still need our help."