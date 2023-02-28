Free pancake event helps kids at East Tennessee Children's Hospital

IHOP's free pancake event returned on National Pancake Day to raise money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital and other children's hospitals across the country.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tuesday is National Pancake Day, and East Tennessee IHOP restaurants are offering free pancakes for a good cause.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 28, IHOP restaurants in Knoxville, Maryville, Morristown and Oak Ridge will be offering free pancakes to guests, asking them to pay it forward by leaving a donation for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

IHOP has held this event for the past 17 years to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, raising more than $30 million over the years throughout the country.