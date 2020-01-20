KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, everyday can be taco Tuesday after CJ's Tacos opens a sit-down restaurant in downtown Knoxville. Fans of the food truck won't need to wonder where to go for their tacos anymore.

It will be in the mezzanine area of the Embassy Suites on Gay Street. CJ said that he hopes to have a soft opening in around a month, on Feb. 29 and a grand opening on March 14.

The food truck is usually found at fairs, festivals, parties and catered events, according to its website. They serve a variety of different kinds of tacos, including buffalo chicken and Korean BBQ pork tacos.

