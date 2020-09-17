We all need love and falafel | Yassin Terou, owner of "Yassin's Falafel House" hosts virtual cooking class

Homebound chefs could cook along with Yassin Terou Wednesday, who turned a passion for cooking into a nationally-known restaurant.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There is one secret ingredient to Yassin Terou's falafel recipe: kindness.

If Yassin's Falafel House has one message, it's that kindness is meant to be shared and when people are around one of their tables, they're family. So, he hosted an online cooking class with his family on Wednesday and showed people how to make some classic dishes.

People cooked along with Yassin as he chopped lettuce, boiled water and prepared a salad for dinner. He was joined with his wife at his side during the live demonstration.

Yassin's Falafel House was named "the nices place in America" in 2018 by Good Morning America. It has also hosted several community-oriented events, such as a food giveaway as people faced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you very much for having us, and for all the support," Terous said during the live stream. "I'm very proud to be a Knoxvillian and to be with you. And I look forward to another cooking night soon."