CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is a little over two weeks away and if you're asked to bring a side to your meal, you might want to skip the green bean casserole.

Unless you like leftovers, then you should make as much green bean cassrole as you want. That's because according to a new Harris Poll survey, one-fourth of people say green bean casserole is their least favorite Thanksgiving food. In fact, we don't even really like it, because most of those people say they only eat it for tradition's sake.

Other unpopular Thanksgiving staples include canned cranberry sauce (the classiest) and sweet potatoes. As for desserts, 21% of people surveyed said they will eat pumpkin pie even though they don't like it.

