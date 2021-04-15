Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown restaurant coming to Pigeon Forge

In addition to food, guests will be able to bowl, play arcade games, and enjoy a drink at a Tiki bar.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A Food Network star will soon bring his unique flavor to Pigeon Forge.

According to a release from FACE Hospitality, plans are in place to open Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown later this year at the Tower Shops within The Mountain Mile development.

The 43,000 square foot facility will be more than a restaurant. It will also feature a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley, an arcade, and a full-service Tiki bar.

“This is the perfect pairing of a chef-focused restaurant with a family entertainment center, and a natural extension of our relationship with Guy Fieri and his team,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE. “Only the ultimate explorer of all-American flavor could mash-up this ridiculously exciting range of unexpected combinations that will be sure to turn a family night out into lifelong memories.”

Fieri and FACE have already opened a restaurant in Branson and recently announced plans to open Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! restaurants throughout Tennessee.

“No matter where you go in this great country, I can put ya on the road to Flavortown, real deal food and good times, that’s what I’m all about. But there’s one experience that I’ve been saving for a special time and place. I’m talking next level, go big or go home, the ultimate party. And I’m bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me…to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch made food, craft cocktails, tiki bar, bowling, gaming…you name it, we’re bringing it!" said Guy Fieri.

So what will be on the menu? According to teh press release, it will include:

Trash Can Nachos, piled high with house-smoked pulled pork, super-melty-cheese, borracho beans, pico de gallo

Fieri’s award-winning Bacon Mac ’N’ Cheeseburger

Fieri’s savory, stuffed waffle creations including the Chilli Mac n Cheese Waffle and the Hot Honey Chicken ‘n’ Fries Waffle.

Desserts on offer include the Cheesecake Challenge and Layered Chocolate Whiskey Cake.

From the bar, craft cocktails including the Caliente Margarita, local beers on tap and tiki bar classics like the Don Zombie and Caribbean Painkiller will be served.