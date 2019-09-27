KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Did you know coffee has its own national holiday?

National Coffee Day is on Sunday, Sept. 29, and both national and local shops are celebrating the versatile drink with promotions.

Here's seven favorite shops and chains -- all with their own caffeinated deals that you can find in East Tennessee.

Krispy Kreme: This sugary giant isn't just giving away free coffee -- it's also handing out donuts. On Sunday, participating locations will hand out one free coffee and one free glazed donut to every customer.

Dunkin': They're not handing out free donuts, but this coffee chain will give you a free hot coffee when you purchase a drink of equal or higher price on Sunday.

The French Roast: This local shop operates right beside the University of Tennessee. This Sunday, it will offer buy-one-get-one-free deals on drip coffee.

Silk: This deal is a little unusual. On Sunday, you can send Silk a PayPal request for the cost of one coffee at any local shop. Just write down what you ordered in the "notes" section of the request, and you might get up to $5 back. One condition: the order has to be dairy-free. The offer is limited to $5,000 in total payments.

Hardee's: Hardee's is doing a National Coffee Day promotion, but you'll need to sign up for the chain's emails by Saturday -- Coffee Day Eve. You'll get a coupon code for one free coffee on Sunday.

Pilot Flying J: This Knoxville-based truck stop chain is offering coupons for any size of coffee -- hot or iced -- to customers who download the company's app.

Bojangles': The chain's Coffee Day deal should be called a 'Coffee Months Deal' -- because it's good through New Year's Eve. From Sunday to Dec. 31, Bojangles' will offer $1 coffees at any size.

