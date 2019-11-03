KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Heat up the skillet, because Tuesday, March 12 is National Pancake Day.

That means a free stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP. At locations in Knoxville, guests can turn their free breakfast into a way to benefit sick kids.

IHOP's "flip it forward for kids" encourages restaurant-goers to donate money when they come to enjoy their free pancakes. The funds raised will go to East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Last year, more than $21,000 was raised in Knoxville locally. These donations help children battling critical illnesses.

You can help by visiting IHOP locations from 7a.m. - 7p.m.

Knoxville Locations

7128 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

5604 Merchants Center, Knoxville

(can be seen from Merchants Drive)

7048 Maynardville Pike, NE, Knoxville (Halls)

313 Lovell Road, Knoxville

7609 Mountain Grove Drive, Knoxville

(can be seen from Chapman Highway)

1802 Parkway, Sevierville

472 Crockett Trace Drive, Morristown

355 S. Illinois Avenue, Oak Ridge

906 Turner Street, Maryville

3636 Parkway, Pigeon Forge