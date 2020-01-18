Muffin batter Ingredients:

2 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 TBL Baking Powder

½ tsp Salt

1 Large Egg

1/3 cup Honey

¾ cup Whole Milk

¼ cup Vegetable Oil

1 ½ cups Granny Smith Apples, peeled, cored and chopped

½ cup Walnuts, chopped

Streusel topping ingredients:

4 TBL Brown Sugar

4 TBL All Purpose Flour

2 TBL Unsalted Butter, cut into small pieces

Instructions:

Rub the Brown Sugar and flour into the butter until crumbly – do not over mix.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Line a 12- well muffin tin with cupcake liners or grease the tin well.

In a medium bowl whisk together flour, baking powder and salt

In another medium bowl whisk together egg, honey, milk and oil.

Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix just until mixed. You should still see some white bits of flour.

Gently fold in apples and walnuts. Scoop the batter evenly between the wells of the tin. Top each muffin with the streusel topping. Bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Cool and serve.

Batter can be refrigerated for 1-2 days and baked as needed.