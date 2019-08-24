Ingredients for the Buffalo Sauce:

1 cup Franks Hot Sauce

4 TBL Unsalted Butter

Directions:

In a small saucepan over low heat, whisking occasionally, melt butter into hot sauce. Remove from heat and set aside.

Sauce can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to 10 days.

Ingredients for the Blue Cheese Dressing:

1/2 cup Sour Cream

1/2 cup Blue Cheese Crumbles

1/4 cup Buttermilk

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Sugar

1/2 tsp Salt

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.

Dressing can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to 7 days, and can be used as a dressing for salads.

Ingredients for the Slaw:

3 cups Green Cabbage, chopped

1 cups Carrot, shredded

1/4 cup Cilantro, washed and chopped

1/2 cup Onion, sliced

Directions:

Mix the cabbage, carrot, cilantro and onion together in a medium bowl. Add dressing and toss to coat well.