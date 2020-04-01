Ingredients:

¼ cup Vegetable Oil

1 medium Onion, chopped (about 1.5 cups)

1 Celery Root, rinsed, peeled and chopped (about 4 cups)

2 large Granny Smith Apples, cored and chopped (about 3.5 cups)

6 cups Water

1.5 tsp Salt

Recipe:

Place oil in a large pot over medium heat. When oil is shimmering add onion and sauté until translucent. Add celery root and apples and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add water and salt. Bring mixture to boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer until celery root is soft, about 30 minutes.

Puree the soup with an immersion blender until smooth, or cool and blend in a stand-up blender and re-heat.

Serve with Bread.

Serves 6 - 8