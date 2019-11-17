Ingredients:
1 half cut nori paper
4 oz sushi rice
1/2 oz sliced cucumbers
1/2 avocado
Japanese mayo
2 oz tuna sliced
Roll:
3 sliced tuna
Top with spicy eel sauce
Lime sliced
Masago
Scallions
Sichimi “Japanese 7 spice”
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
Ingredients:
1 half cut nori paper
4 oz sushi rice
1/2 oz sliced cucumbers
1/2 avocado
Japanese mayo
2 oz tuna sliced
Roll:
3 sliced tuna
Top with spicy eel sauce
Lime sliced
Masago
Scallions
Sichimi “Japanese 7 spice”