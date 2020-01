Ingredients:

3 cups Powdered Sugar

3/4 cup Cocoa Powder

1/4 t Salt

3-4 large eggs (separated only using the whites)

2t Vanilla

1 cup Dried Cherries

3/4 cup Mini Chocolate Chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325. Mix all dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Add in egg whites and vanilla and mix until smooth. Fold in dried cherries and mini chocolate chips. Scoop cookies onto lined sheet pan - this should make exactly 24 cookies. Bake for 10-15 minutes. Let them cool and they are ready to eat!