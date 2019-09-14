Ingredients:

2.75 cups all- purpose flour

3/4 tsp. Salt

1 Tbl plus 1 tsp baking powder

½ stick unsalted butter

1 1/4 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup Mayonnaise

3 Tbl lemon juice

3 ½ cups fresh corn kernels

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Black Pepper

2-3 Tomatoes

Salt

Directions:

In a medium bowl, mix all dry ingredients together.

Cut butter into dry ingredients with a pastry cutter or 2 knives.

Stir in buttermilk until a soft dough forms.

Pat dough down into a greased 12-inch pie dish or cast -iron skillet.

Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 12 minutes.

Remove from oven and set aside.

Cut Tomatoes in half and slice into ¼ inch slices. Set aside.

Combine mayonnaise with lemon juice.

Pour mayonnaise mixture over biscuit, spread around with the back of a spoon to cover completely.

Sprinkle the cheese over the mayo layer, and sprinkle lightly with black pepper.

Sprinkle corn over mayonnaise mixture.

Bake for 20 - 30 minutes, until cheese has melted and starting to brown.

Remove the biscuit from the oven and overlap tomatoes on top of biscuit.

Allow to cool for 5 minutes, cut into wedges and serve with a salad as a main dish or alongside Fish, Chicken or Steak as a side dish.