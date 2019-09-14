Ingredients:
2.75 cups all- purpose flour
3/4 tsp. Salt
1 Tbl plus 1 tsp baking powder
½ stick unsalted butter
1 1/4 cup buttermilk
3/4 cup Mayonnaise
3 Tbl lemon juice
3 ½ cups fresh corn kernels
1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Black Pepper
2-3 Tomatoes
Salt
Directions:
In a medium bowl, mix all dry ingredients together.
Cut butter into dry ingredients with a pastry cutter or 2 knives.
Stir in buttermilk until a soft dough forms.
Pat dough down into a greased 12-inch pie dish or cast -iron skillet.
Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 12 minutes.
Remove from oven and set aside.
Cut Tomatoes in half and slice into ¼ inch slices. Set aside.
Combine mayonnaise with lemon juice.
Pour mayonnaise mixture over biscuit, spread around with the back of a spoon to cover completely.
Sprinkle the cheese over the mayo layer, and sprinkle lightly with black pepper.
Sprinkle corn over mayonnaise mixture.
Bake for 20 - 30 minutes, until cheese has melted and starting to brown.
Remove the biscuit from the oven and overlap tomatoes on top of biscuit.
Allow to cool for 5 minutes, cut into wedges and serve with a salad as a main dish or alongside Fish, Chicken or Steak as a side dish.